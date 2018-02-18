› Home ›
G-Men make it 11 straight wins
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/18/2018 - 12:19am
Tigers top Jackson State, 71-64
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University men’s basketball team had four players finish in double figures and extended its school-record win streak to 11 games with a 71-64 victory over Jackson State in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Saturday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
