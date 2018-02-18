  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
GSU women take OT victory

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/18/2018 - 12:18am
Leader Sports Service
Grambling’s Shakyla Hill (with ball) turned in a double-double with 10 points and 11 assists during Saturday’s overtime win over Jackson State.

GRAMBLING — Jazmin Boyd and Justice Coleman combined to score 61 points as the Grambling State University women’s basketball team got back into the win column with a 93-89 overtime victory over Jackson State in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Saturday at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Grambling State led 18-15 after one period, but Jackson State took a 38-36 lead into the break. JSU led by only one point, 57-56, heading into the final quarter. Grambling State led by three down the stretch, but a 3-pointer by Chelsea Causey tied the game at 71 and forced overtime.

