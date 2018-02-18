› Home ›
No football? Olympics, Dillon, ‘Columbo’ to rescue
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/18/2018 - 12:16am
in
O. K. Davis
Oh my, a weekend without football on television?
Say it isn’t so.
It didn’t seem right, not starting off Sunday without GameDay Morning on the NFL Network and then watching NFL games the rest of the day.
But I found other programs and non-football players to enjoy:
WINTER OLYMPICS: Granted, the winter games aren’t exactly a major interest level of the sporting public in Ruston or the Deep South, but one can’t help but admire the dedication or sacrifices made by these athletes.
Think about it.
Would you give up four years of your life to prepare for the Games?
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos