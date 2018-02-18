  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Techsters use long ball to beat USM

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/18/2018 - 12:15am
Leader Sports Service
Lady Techsters senior forward Alexus Malone (34) totaled 18 points Saturday in her final game in the Thomas Assembly Center.

Louisiana Tech hit a program record 14 3-pointers and five Lady Techsters scored in double figures in downing Southern Miss 89-57 Saturday afternoon at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tech (17-10, 8-6) scored the first 10 points of the game, built a 15-point halftime lead and never looked back in coasting to the victory on a day that saw the program honor senior Alexus Malone.

