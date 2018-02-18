› Home ›
Lady Techsters use long ball to beat USM
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/18/2018 - 12:15am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech hit a program record 14 3-pointers and five Lady Techsters scored in double figures in downing Southern Miss 89-57 Saturday afternoon at the Thomas Assembly Center.
Tech (17-10, 8-6) scored the first 10 points of the game, built a 15-point halftime lead and never looked back in coasting to the victory on a day that saw the program honor senior Alexus Malone.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos