NWTF banquet on horizon in Ruston

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/17/2018 - 11:17pm
Glynn Harris
Through the efforts of the National Wild Turkey Federation to improve habitat, trap and relocate wild turkeys, hunters are seeing improved success with gobblers in Louisiana.

Right now, most hunters are in an in-between time. Unless you hunt squirrels and rabbits, there’s not a whole lot to do in the woods and on the water today. However, lurking on the distant horizon is something lots of hunters, myself included, look forward to as enthusiastically as we do opening of deer season. I’m talking spring turkey hunting.

