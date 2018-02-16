› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs slam UAB, 73-60
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/16/2018 - 12:40pm
in
Leader Sports Service
With the score tied midway through the second half, Louisiana Tech was able to close the deal on Thursday night on national television as the Bulldogs took down the Alabama-Birmingham Blazers, 73-60, inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.
There were plenty of highlights on offense like the 11 made three-pointers and the three dunks— one-handed tomahawks by Jy’lan Washington and Derric Jean and also the exclamation point by Anthony Duruji with the two-handed 360 slam.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos