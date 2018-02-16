› Home ›
Lady Aggies down Weston
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/16/2018 - 12:39pm
T. Scott Boatright
CHOUDRANT — Olivia Hennen led the way with a double-double Thursday night as 15th-seeded Choudrant rallied past No. 18 Weston 49-32 in first-round play of the Louisiana High School Athletics Association Class B playoffs at the CHS Gym.
The Lady Aggies trailed 12-4 at the end of the first quarter and 19-12 at intermission before heating up in the second half behind Hennen’s hot hand.
