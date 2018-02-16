› Home ›
Lincoln Prep pounds Oberlin
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/16/2018 - 12:37pm
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Lincoln Preparatory School girls head coach Antonio Hudson had been feeling his team had gotten lost late in regular season play.
Consider the Lady Panthers found after a 62-19 win over Oberlin Thursday night in opening-round play of the Louisiana High School Athletics Association Class 1A playoffs at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly.
