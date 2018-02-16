› Home ›
Lady Bearcats surge past Chalmette
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/16/2018 - 12:34pm
T. Scott Boatright
After seemingly sleepwalking through the first half, the alarm clock sounded for the Lady Bearcats Thursday in first-round play of the Louisiana High School Athletics Association Class 5A playoffs at the CHS Gym.
No. 11 seed Ruston High School overcame a halftime deficit to roar past 22nd-seeded 53-38 Chalmettte in first-round play of the Louisiana High School Athletics Association Class B playoffs at the RHS Gym.
Ruston led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter, but Chalmette heated up in the second quarter behind the hot hand of freshman point guard Alana Donaldson.
