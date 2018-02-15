› Home ›
Techsters to face Charlotte
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/15/2018 - 12:09pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech will close out the home portion of its schedule this week when the Lady Techsters play two important Conference USA contests, beginning with an afternoon start against Charlotte.
That contest is the first game of a basketball doubleheader at the Thomas Assembly Center and will tip off at 4:30 p.m. today followed by the Bulldogs against Alabama-Birmingham at 8 p.m. The game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on KNBB 97.7 FM and KTKC 92.9 FM with the pregame show starting at 4 p.m. Fans can also watch it through a paid subscription to CUSATV.com.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos