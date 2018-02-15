› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs to play host to UAB tonight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/15/2018 - 12:07pm
in
Second game of doubleheader at TAC to be televised on CBS Sports Network
Leader Sports Service
With five conference games remaining, Louisiana Tech will now face five straight opponents for a second time this season starting with hosting Alabama-Birmingham at 8 p.m. today inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.
The game will be nationally-televised on the CBS Sports Network with Chris Hassel and Mike O’Donnell calling the action.
Fans can also listen to the Voice of the Bulldogs Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen call the game on the LA Tech Sports Network on KXKZ 107.5 FM (Ruston) and KRMD 100.7 FM (Shreveport) as well as on the Louisiana Tech X mobile app.
