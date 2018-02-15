› Home ›
Prep girls hoops playoffs set to start
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/15/2018 - 12:04pm
Five parish teams in postseason action, three to tip things off at home today
T. Scott Boatright
Five Lincoln Parish prep girls basketball teams picked up berths for postseason play and four of those teams will start the playoffs off at home.
Ruston High School (22-11) is one of the teams that will tip things off at home as the 11th-seeded Bearcats will play host to No. 22 seed Chalmette at 5:30 p.m. today in a Class 5A first-round contest.
The Bearcats are led by senior Amani McWain, who is averaging a double-double and signed in November to play collegiately at Southern University.
