G-Men roll win streak to 10
Tue, 02/13/2018
in
Leader Sports Service
HOUSTON, Texas — Four players reached double figures in scoring as the Grambling State University men’s basketball team extended its win streak to 10 games with a 78-55 Southwestern Athletic Conference victory over Texas Southern on Monday night at the Health and Physical Education Arena.
Grambling State (14-12 overall, 10-3 SWAC) shot 54.8 percent in the first half and led by as many as 25 points as GSU took a 41-19 advantage into the break. Texas Southern (7-18, 7-5) cut the big first-half Grambling State to nine points in the second half, but could not get any closer.
