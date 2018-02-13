  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
G-Men roll win streak to 10

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/13/2018 - 12:02pm
Leader Sports Service
Ledaer file photo - Ivy Smith Jr. (1) paced Grambling State with 22 points Monday night as the Tigers took a 78-55 Southwestern Athletic Conference road win at Texas Southern.

HOUSTON, Texas — Four players reached double figures in scoring as the Grambling State University men’s basketball team extended its win streak to 10 games with a 78-55 Southwestern Athletic Conference victory over Texas Southern on Monday night at the Health and Physical Education Arena.

Grambling State (14-12 overall, 10-3 SWAC) shot 54.8 percent in the first half and led by as many as 25 points as GSU took a 41-19 advantage into the break. Texas Southern (7-18, 7-5) cut the big first-half Grambling State to nine points in the second half, but could not get any closer.

