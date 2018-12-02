BUDDY’s BLOG

› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/12/2018 - 11:24am
Texts’ alerts: Ranging from Manning to Peace honor as Tech great
O. K. Davis
Another day, another round of interesting texts to peruse from friends, fans and former athletes/coaches in the sports world.
Such as:
On Super Bowl Sunday — before 9 a.m. — the first text I saw was from Elisha Archibald Manning, III.
Yes, he of Ole Miss and living legend fame, sent us a classic, rare photo snapped less than 24 hours after the NFL Honors Show of three of the game’s greatest quarterbacks ever.
They were Brett Favre, Dan Marino and Peyton Manning.
Under that photo, Archie added:
“About 200,000 yds. in that trio.”
So just how many?
