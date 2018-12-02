› Home ›
Bearcats ready to ‘take on world’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/12/2018 - 11:20am
T. Scott Boatright
The Ruston High School boys soccer team feels they can take on the world after going 17-1-3 heading into a Louisiana High School Athletics Association Div. II quarterfinal action.
Soccer is the world’s most popular sport over all, and part of what makes this season’s RHS boys team so special is the fact that it has so many players, thanks to parents originally from afar teaching at Grambling State and Louisiana Tech, with a worldwide soccer background.
