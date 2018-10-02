› Home ›
Lady Tigers take fifth consecutive win
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/10/2018 - 11:02pm
Leader Sports Service
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Kailyn Gideon didn’t attempt a shot for 39 minutes, but her jumper with 42 seconds remaining on Saturday lifted the Grambling State University women’s basketball team to a season sweep of Prairie View A&M, 75-68, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game at the William J. Nicks Building.
Grambling State (12-11 overall, 9-3 SWAC) used a 17-3 run over a 3-minute and 40-second stretch in the opening quarter and took a 23-20 advantage into the second. The Lady Tigers led by as many as 12 points in the second period and took a 39-29 lead into the break.
