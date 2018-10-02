  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

G-Men make it nine straight

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/10/2018 - 10:48pm
in
GSU tops Prairie View, 90-85
Leader Sports Service
Sport pg7 2.jpg
Photo courtsey GSUTigers.com - Grambling’s Shirmane Thomas (5) totaled 26 points Saturday in helping lead the Tigers to a road win at Prairie View A&M.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Ivy Smith, Jr. and Shirmane Thomas combined for 54 of Grambling State University men’s basketball team’s 90 points as the Tigers won their ninth straight game with a 90-85 victory over Prairie View A&M in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Saturday night at the William J. Nicks Building.

Grambling State (13-12 overall, 9-3 SWAC) trailed at the break, 43-37, marking only the second time in the last six games the Tigers were behind at the half. GSU rallied in the second half and held off a late charge to complete a season sweep of the Panthers.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share