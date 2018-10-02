› Home ›
Lady Techsters hold off UTEP, 65-62
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/10/2018 - 10:45pm
Leader Sports Service
EL PASO, Texas — Alexus Malone scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and birthday girl Kierra Anthony added 15 points and four boards to lead Louisiana Tech to a hard-fought 65-62 win over Texas-El Paso Saturday afternoon at the Don Haskins Center.
The win wasn’t sealed until UTEP guard Zuzanna Puc missed an off-balance contested 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving the Lady Techsters their first victory in El Paso in more than a decade. The victory moved Tech (16-9, 7-5 Conference USA) into sole possession of fifth place in the C-USA standings, one half game behind Middle Tennessee.
