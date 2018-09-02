  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bearcats net historic win

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/09/2018 - 11:34am
RHS wins second-round match for first time in 12 years
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Ruston High School goalkeeper Noah White (right) stops a St. Thomas More shot Thursday night in second-half action of the Bearcats’ 1-0 regional playoff win on James Field at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.

The Bearcats got their kicks with a historic win Thursday night on James Field and L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.

Twelve years of frustration evaporated into the chilly air as the Ruston High boys soccer team advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2018 Louisiana High School Athletics Association’s Div. II soccer playoffs with a 1-0 win over St. Thomas More.

While they had plenty of offensive opportunities, the Bearcats only needed one goal, and that came with 22 minutes left in the first half as Daniel Rivera kicked off a pass to Andy Gomez for the game winner.

