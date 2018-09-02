› Home ›
Bearcats net historic win
RHS wins second-round match for first time in 12 years
T. Scott Boatright
The Bearcats got their kicks with a historic win Thursday night on James Field and L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.
Twelve years of frustration evaporated into the chilly air as the Ruston High boys soccer team advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2018 Louisiana High School Athletics Association’s Div. II soccer playoffs with a 1-0 win over St. Thomas More.
While they had plenty of offensive opportunities, the Bearcats only needed one goal, and that came with 22 minutes left in the first half as Daniel Rivera kicked off a pass to Andy Gomez for the game winner.
