Bulldogs defeat Charlotte
Fri, 02/09/2018
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech tied a season-high with 14 3-pointers, saw five players score in double-digits and never trailed, en route to an 83-65 triumph over the visiting Charlotte 49ers Thursday evening from the Thomas Assembly Center.
For the ninth time this season, Tech (15-10, 6-6 Conference USA) knocked down 10 or more threes, led by three each for Jacobi Boykins and Derric Jean, and two apiece for DaQuan Bracey and Anthony Duruji.
