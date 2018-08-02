  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Hot-shooting Techsters burn Rice

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/08/2018 - 11:15am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Kierra Anthony (4) led the Lady Techsters with 20 points in Wednesday night’s 75-55 win over Rice at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Louisiana Tech got back to its winning ways in dominant fashion Wednesday night as three Lady Techsters reached double figures in a 75-55 victory over Rice before 2,039 fans at the Thomas Assembly Center.

The Lady Techsters (15-9, 6-5 Conference USA) shot 61 percent (31-of-51) from the field on and forced 20 turnovers to snap Rice’s four-game winning streak and hand the Owls just only second loss in C-USA play this season. Louisiana Tech outscored the Owls, 23-13, in the fourth quarter and led for more than 37 minutes in the contest.

