› Home ›
Ten new Tigers earn their stripes by joining GSU football team
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/08/2018 - 11:13am
in
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Ten outstanding high school seniors, along with a pair of mid-year transfers, signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday to play for Grambling State University and Tigers head football coach Broderick Fobbs.
“We had 10 quality student-athletes who signed with us, along with two mid-year transfers. We know they will come in and compete at the Division I level,” Fobbs said. “Our coaching staff did a great job of identifying our program’s needs and going out and signing the best players at each position. We signed an outstanding group and are excited to get them on campus.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos