Techsters to host Rice tonight at TAC
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/07/2018 - 11:20am
Louisiana Tech returns to action when the Lady Techsters host Rice at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas Assembly Center.
Tech (14-9, 5-5 Conference USA) looks to get back into the win column after dropping a 66-61 decision to Alabama-Birmingham on Sunday afternoon. Rice (17-3, 7-1) comes into the game having won 12 of its last 13 games, including four straight. The Owls haven’t played since a 62-56 win over Southern Miss a week ago.
