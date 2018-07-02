  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Health issues end career of Tech C White

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/07/2018 - 11:18am
Leader Sports Service
020718 Tech White dunk.jpg
Photo courtesy LATechSportsPix.com - Senior center Joniah White (5) leaves the Louisiana Tech men’s basketball program ranked No. 5 all-time in blocked shots with 124. His career totals also include 259 points, 291 rebounds and 23 steals.

Louisiana Tech center Joniah White announced Wednesday that he has decided to end his basketball-playing career due to heart-related health issues.

White missed the vast majority of the 2015-16 season after experiencing heart issues called tacachardia episodes. These ultimately led to a surgical procedure in May of 2016 to install an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (IC) as a precaution for his ventricular tachycardia diagnosis.

