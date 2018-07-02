› Home ›
Health issues end career of Tech C White
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/07/2018 - 11:18am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech center Joniah White announced Wednesday that he has decided to end his basketball-playing career due to heart-related health issues.
White missed the vast majority of the 2015-16 season after experiencing heart issues called tacachardia episodes. These ultimately led to a surgical procedure in May of 2016 to install an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (IC) as a precaution for his ventricular tachycardia diagnosis.
