  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

GSU honors Wright

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/06/2018 - 11:30am
in
Leader Sports Service
020418 Wright honored C.jpg
Courtesy photo - Former Grambling State basketball standout Larry Wright (second from left) was honored during halftime of the G-Men’s victory over Southern. Pictured with Wright are Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame President Ronnie Rantz (far left), Louisiana Sports Writers Association President Paul Letlow (second for right) and former GSU hoops star and NBA Hall of Famer Willis Reed (far right).

GRAMBLING — Grambling State University hosted a Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame “Celebrating Our Legends” recognition Saturday at halftime of the Tigers’ basketball game against archrival Southern with a halftime event spotlighting one of Grambling’s greatest basketball stars, Larry Wright, a member of the Hall’s Class of 2018.

Wright will be among 11 inductees going into the Hall of Fame on June 30 in Natchitoches.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share