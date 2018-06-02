› Home ›
GSU honors Wright
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/06/2018 - 11:30am
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University hosted a Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame “Celebrating Our Legends” recognition Saturday at halftime of the Tigers’ basketball game against archrival Southern with a halftime event spotlighting one of Grambling’s greatest basketball stars, Larry Wright, a member of the Hall’s Class of 2018.
Wright will be among 11 inductees going into the Hall of Fame on June 30 in Natchitoches.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos