G-Men make it 8 straight wins

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/06/2018 - 11:28am
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy GSUTigers.com - Grambling State sophomore Ivy Smith Jr. poured in 20 points while adding nine rebounds and six assists in a Monday night win over Alcorn State.

GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University men’s basketball team trailed by as many as five points in the second half, but the Tigers rallied to extend their win streak to eight games, which is the longest in more than 40 years, with an 81-72 victory over Alcorn State in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Monday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Grambling State (12-12 overall, 8-3 SWAC) swept the season series over Alcorn State and haven’t dropped a game in nearly a month.

