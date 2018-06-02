› Home ›
Tech bowling team rolls to 12-place finish
ARLINGTON, Texas — After a weekend of grueling competition against some of the nation’s best, the No. 19 Louisiana Tech women’s bowling team took home a 12th-place finish in the Prairie View A&M Invitational.
All 12 teams competing throughout the weekend were ranked among the top-25 in the National Tenpin Coaches Association Poll.
“Overall, we had a pretty successful tournament,” said Tech coach Matt Nantais said. “This is the first time that this team has competed in an event as stacked as this was this weekend. We had some pretty big wins and a few close losses.”
