  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech bowling team rolls to 12-place finish

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/06/2018 - 11:26am
in
Leader Sports Service

ARLINGTON, Texas — After a weekend of grueling competition against some of the nation’s best, the No. 19 Louisiana Tech women’s bowling team took home a 12th-place finish in the Prairie View A&M Invitational.

All 12 teams competing throughout the weekend were ranked among the top-25 in the National Tenpin Coaches Association Poll.

“Overall, we had a pretty successful tournament,” said Tech coach Matt Nantais said. “This is the first time that this team has competed in an event as stacked as this was this weekend. We had some pretty big wins and a few close losses.”

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share