› Home ›
Tennis Techsters to play home opener today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/06/2018 - 11:25am
in
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team will play the first of its eight home dual matches of the spring when they go up against in-state foe Northwestern State at 1:30 p.m. today at the LA Tech Tennis Complex.
The young Techsters (1-1) were able to build some early confidence after going on the road Sunday and handing Louisiana-Lafayette its first loss of the season.
Sophomore Nadja Manjon got the Lady Techsters on the scoreboard with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 victory at the No. 3 spot. She is now a perfect 2-0 in singles action this spring.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos