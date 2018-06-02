› Home ›
GSU women fall to Texas Southern
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/06/2018 - 11:25am
GRAMBLING — Shakyla Hill and Jazmin Boyd scored 42 of the Grambling State University women’s basketball’s 68 points as the Lady Tigers swept the season series from Alcorn State, 68-51, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Monday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Grambling State (11-11 overall, 8-3 SWAC), which extended their win streak to four games, were tied with Alcorn State (9-13, 5-6) at eight after the end of the first quarter, but were able to take a 28-23 advantage into the break.
