GSU women fall to Texas Southern

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/06/2018 - 11:25am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Junior guard Shakyla Hill (with ball) led the way with 22 points Monday night as the Grambling State Lady Tigers completed a season series sweep of Alcorn State with a 68-51 win.

GRAMBLING — Shakyla Hill and Jazmin Boyd scored 42 of the Grambling State University women’s basketball’s 68 points as the Lady Tigers swept the season series from Alcorn State, 68-51, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Monday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Grambling State (11-11 overall, 8-3 SWAC), which extended their win streak to four games, were tied with Alcorn State (9-13, 5-6) at eight after the end of the first quarter, but were able to take a 28-23 advantage into the break.

