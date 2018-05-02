Buddy's Blog

› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/05/2018 - 12:02pm
Peace’s ‘Spirit of ‘88’ had lasting impact for Bulldogs
O. K. Davis
Without Joe Raymond Peace and a band of extra dedicated and loyal Bulldogs, no telling what the state of Louisiana Tech University would be as it enters the 2018 season.
Go back 30 years (yes, 30) to 1988 and the inaugural season of Peace as the Bulldogs’ head coach.
Playing as an independent program — the Bulldogs would continue to do so through 1993 — Tech had a nightmarish schedule in that first year under Peace.
How about Mississippi State, Wyoming, Florida State, Houston, Texas A&M and Kansas State?
