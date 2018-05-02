  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
UAB goes long to top Techsters

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/05/2018 - 11:59am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Louisiana Tech’s Kierra Anthony (4) drives past an Alabama-Birmingham defender Saturday afternoon at the Thomas Assembly Center.

For three quarters on Sunday afternoon, Louisiana Tech held one of the nation’s top 3-point shooting teams in check.

However, with the game on the line at the Thomas Assembly Center, Alabama-Birmingham (19-3, 8-1 Conference USA) hit four 3-pointers in the final quarter, including back-to-back treys by Imani Johnson and Miyah Barnes with less than two minutes to play, to pull out a 66-61 win over Tech (14-9, 5-5).

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only.

