UAB goes long to top Techsters
Mon, 02/05/2018
Leader Sports Service
For three quarters on Sunday afternoon, Louisiana Tech held one of the nation’s top 3-point shooting teams in check.
However, with the game on the line at the Thomas Assembly Center, Alabama-Birmingham (19-3, 8-1 Conference USA) hit four 3-pointers in the final quarter, including back-to-back treys by Imani Johnson and Miyah Barnes with less than two minutes to play, to pull out a 66-61 win over Tech (14-9, 5-5).
