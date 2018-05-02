› Home ›
GSU to host Alcorn
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/05/2018 - 11:57am
Grambling State goes for a second straight sweep as the G-Men and Lady Tigers host Alcorn State at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Jazmin Boyd (above) and the Lady Tigers will tip off their game at 5:30 p.m. today while the men’s game will follow around 7:30. The Lady Tigers stand at 10-11 overall and 7-3 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play while the G-Men have won seven straight games and stand at 11-12 overall and 7-3 in the SWAC.
