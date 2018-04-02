› Home ›
G-Men win seventh straight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/04/2018 - 1:56am
GSU tops Southern 69-68
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University men’s basketball team survived on Saturday night as the Tigers had three players in double figures and extended their win streak to seven games with a 69-68 Southwestern Athletic Conference win over Southern, 69-68, in the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Southern (11-12 overall, 5-5 SWAC) had a chance at the win the game twice in the final seconds.
