Lady Tigers snap SU’s streak
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/04/2018 - 1:53am
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University women’s basketball team had three players finish in double figures as the Lady Tigers avenged their early Southwestern Athletic Conference loss to Southern, 79-71, on Saturday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Grambling State (10-11 overall, 7-3 SWAC), which ended a seven-game win streak for Southern, led, 15-14, after one quarter and took a slim, 38-36, advantage into the break.
