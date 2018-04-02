  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Tigers snap SU’s streak

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/04/2018 - 1:53am
Leader Sports Service
Grambling’s Takerra Parsons (above) scored eight points Saturday in the Lady Tigers’ 79-71home win over Southern.

GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University women’s basketball team had three players finish in double figures as the Lady Tigers avenged their early Southwestern Athletic Conference loss to Southern, 79-71, on Saturday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Grambling State (10-11 overall, 7-3 SWAC), which ended a seven-game win streak for Southern, led, 15-14, after one quarter and took a slim, 38-36, advantage into the break.

