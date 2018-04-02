› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs fall in heartbreaker at FIU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/04/2018 - 1:50am
in
Leader Sports Service
MIAMI — There have been some painful end-of-game locker rooms for Louisiana Tech this season.
Arguably the most gut-wrenching one of them all came on Saturday night as Florida International’s Brian Beard, Jr. hit two 3-pointers in the final three seconds of the game to give the home Panthers a 71-68 win over the Bulldogs inside Ocean Bank Convocation Center.
Tech (14-10, 5-6 Conference USA) was riding a four-game winning streak, two of those victories going the way of the Bulldogs in close games that went down to the wire.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos