Techsters to play host to UAB today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/04/2018 - 1:49am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech continues its gauntlet of games through the top of the Conference USA standings when the Lady Techsters host Alabama-Birmingham at 2 p.m. today at the Thomas Assembly Center.
The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on KNBB 97.7 FM and KTKC 92.9 FM with the pregame show starting at 1:30 p.m. Fans can access the audio for free by downloading the Louisiana Tech X mobile app. A live video stream of the game can be accessed through a paid subscription to CUSATV.com.
