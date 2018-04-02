› Home ›
GSU’s Taylor SWAC Preseason POY
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/04/2018 - 1:34am
in
G-Men predicted to finish second in Western Division
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Grambling State University redshirt junior Marshawn Taylor was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Preseason Baseball Player of the Year, while the Tigers were predicted to finish second in the West Division poll, the conference has announced.
The All-SWAC Preseason Baseball honors were voted on by the leagues head coaches and sports information directors.
