Can Foles, Eagles soar over Patriots?
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/04/2018 - 1:31am
T. Scott Boatright
Many people are asking if the Philadelphia Eagles can find a way to win Super Bowl LII tonight against the New England Patriots.
I think they can, and I feel even more sure about it being a close game. because in the 21st Century at least, that’s the only way the Patriots know how to play in the Super Bowl.
Since 2002, when they defeated the St. Louis Rams 24-20, the Patriots have won five Super Bowls and lost three, with none of those games being decided by more than four points.
The Patriots like barnburners when they’re playing in the Super Bowl.
