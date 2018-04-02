  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Aggies win 51-23

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/04/2018 - 1:30am
Olivia Hennen led the way with 17 points Friday Night as the Choudrant High School Lady Aggies blasted Faith Community Christian School 51-23. Madi Joyner (above) added seven points for the Lady Aggies, who climbed to 25-5 overall and 5-0 in District 2-B.

Friday’s Prep Girls Scores
Natchitoches Central 72, Ruston 58
Cedar Creek 63, Tensas 58

Friday’s Prep Boys Scores
Natchitoches Central 78, Ruston 48
Tensas 86, Cedar Creek 23
Lincoln Prep 66, Ringgold 52
Simsboro 98, Vision Academy 74

