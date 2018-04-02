› Home ›
Feral hog control goes high tech
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/04/2018 - 1:28am
in
Glynn Harris
Imagine that you have a feral hog problem on your farm, your pasture or your hunting club. Feeders knocked down and torn up, pastures and food plots rooted up, crops destroyed are just some of the problems these pesky animals are causing, not to mention the spread of disease. Takes little imagination because I’m betting you probably have feral hogs where you hunt or farm.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos