LDWF supports effort to use invasive Asian carp as food source

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/04/2018 - 1:25am
Leader Sports Service

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is supporting Silverfin™ Group, Inc., headed by Chef Philippe Parola, in its history-making effort to process the first invasive species into a value-added product for human consumption.

The product, fish cakes called Silverfin (also known as Asian carp), was on display at a recent product launch press conference at the University of Illinois. Chef Parola and Dr. Dawn Aubrey, Food Service Director for the University of Illinois, spearheaded the event. The product will be distributed nationally, primarily by SYSCO food distributors.

