Grambling’s Hill named to watch list
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/02/2018 - 11:09am
Leader Sports Service
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Grambling State University junior guard Shakyla Hill continues to receive national recognition as she was named on Thursday to the Dawn Staley Award Mid-Season Watch List.
In its fifth season, the award recognizes the nation’s best guard in Women’s Division I college basketball, exemplified by skills that Staley possessed: ball handling, scoring, ability to distribute and will to win. Staley is currently the head coach at the University of South Carolina and played was a three-time All-America choice at the University of Virginia during her playing career (1989-92).
