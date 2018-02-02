› Home ›
Lady Bearcats fall in first-round match
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/02/2018 - 11:07am
Cameron Brown (30) and the 12th-seeded Ruston Bearcats watched 21st-seed Lee Magnet pull away after halftime Thursday night as Lee took a 2-0 win in Div. II playoff action on James Field at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium. The game was tied at nil-nil at intermission, but Lee Magnet used a pair of quick back-to-goals in the second half to earn the victory.
