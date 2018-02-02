› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs down FAU, 67-62
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/02/2018 - 11:06am
Leader Sports Service
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Louisiana Tech was down four with less than four minutes to go. They were also down two starters again as well as being on another team’s floor, a place they had not won this season.
That changed on Thursday night as the Bulldogs went on a 14-1 run to help close out a 67-62 victory over Florida Atlantic inside FAU Arena to extend their winning streak to four.
