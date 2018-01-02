  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
RHS girls host playoff game today; boys soccer team gets first-round bye

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/01/2018 - 11:24am
Courtesy photo

Cameron Brown (right) and the Lady Bearcats are the 12th seed in Div. II and will play host to No. 21 Lee Magnet at 5 p.m. today in girls soccer playoff action on James Field at L.J. Hoss Garrett Stadium. Tickets for that contest will cost $7. The RHS boys team, the District 2 Div. II champs at 14-1-3, are seeded No. 4 and earned a first-round bye. The Bearcats will play the winner of Friday’s first-round match between 13th-seed St. Thomas More and 20th seeded De La Salle. Ruston will host that second-round contest Thursday.

