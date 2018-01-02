› Home ›
Lincoln Preparatory sweeps Haynesville
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/01/2018 - 11:23am
T. Scott Boatright
HAYNESVILLE — Lincoln Preparatory School swept past Hayneville Tuesday night in a District 1-1A road showdown.
The Panthers pulled out a double overtime win, 77-72, as sophomore Chanse Robinson had his second 40-point performance of the season while adding 12 rebounds, eight steals and five assists.
James Caesar chipped in with 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Panthers, who are tied with Haynesville for the District 1-1A lead at 7-2 (11-10 overall).
Treun Ford added 11 points for the Panthers.
