Techsters to take on Middle Tenn.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/01/2018 - 11:22am
MURFEESBORO, Tenn. — Louisiana Tech will continue a tough mid-season stretch of Conference USA games starting at 6:30 p.m. today when the Lady Techsters face Middle Tennessee at the Murphy Center in a game that can be seen on ESPN3.
The contest can also be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on KNBB 97.7 FM and KTKC 92.9 FM with the pregame show starting at 6 p.m. Fans can access free audio by downloading the Louisiana Tech X mobile app.
