  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Dunkin’ Dogs on road at FAU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/01/2018 - 11:20am
in
Leader Sports Service
012818 Tech Powell 2 C.jpg
Leader file photo - Oliver Powell, pictured slamming home a thunderous dunk during a win over Southern Miss on Saturday, and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will be on the road as they play at Florida Atlanta in a game that starts at 6 p.m. today in Miami.

Having now reached the midway point of the Conference USA slate, Louisiana Tech will take its three-game winning streak on the road as they go up against Florida Atlantic at 6 p.m. today inside FAU Arena.

The matchup can be seen online at WatchStadium.com with Ron Thulin and Mo Casara will be calling the action.

Fans can also listen to the Voice of the Bulldogs Dave Nitz call the game on the LA Tech Sports Network on KXKZ 107.5 FM (Ruston) as well as on the Louisiana Tech X mobile app.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share