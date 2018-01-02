› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs on road at FAU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/01/2018 - 11:20am
in
Leader Sports Service
Having now reached the midway point of the Conference USA slate, Louisiana Tech will take its three-game winning streak on the road as they go up against Florida Atlantic at 6 p.m. today inside FAU Arena.
The matchup can be seen online at WatchStadium.com with Ron Thulin and Mo Casara will be calling the action.
Fans can also listen to the Voice of the Bulldogs Dave Nitz call the game on the LA Tech Sports Network on KXKZ 107.5 FM (Ruston) as well as on the Louisiana Tech X mobile app.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos