Lady Techsters softball poised for big year
Wed, 01/31/2018 - 11:25am
Although Louisiana Tech’s run to the Conference USA Tournament title and appearance in the Tuscaloosa Regional was a memorable one last season, the experience that the 15 Lady Techster returners gained could prove invaluable this year.
Head coach Mark Montgomery and Co. will play a new role this season as the Lady Techsters enter the 2018 season with a bull’s-eye on their backs after the Conference USA coaches selected Louisiana Tech as the preseason favorite to win the league.
Instead of being the chaser, the Lady Techsters are the ones being chased now.
