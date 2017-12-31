› Home ›
10th annual March of Dimes Diaper Derby winners announced
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/31/2018 - 11:06am
The local March of Dimes chapter and Louisiana Tech University Athletics have partnered for 10 years to host the annual Diaper Derby at a basketball game.
The event was held at halftime of the Tech men’s game vs. Rice on Jan. 20.
Ten children ranging in age from 9 months to 2 years participated in the event.
Prizes for the child crossing the finish line first in both the crawler and toddler divisions were awarded by the March of Dimes and Tech Athletics.
Grayson Alexander, 9- month-old son of Dustin and Anna Alexander, of Ruston, won the crawler division.
