10th annual March of Dimes Diaper Derby winners announced

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/31/2018 - 11:06am
Leader News Service
013118 DerbyWinners.jpg
Submitted photo - Pictured left to right are Louisiana Tech nursing student Jessie Cruse; Nancy Darland, professor of nursing and March of Dimes volunteer; crawler winner Grayson Alexander with great-grandfather Kenney Crump; Ambassador family Andy, Davis and Kathy Durrett; toddler winner Garner Alexander with grandmother Faith Alexander; and Tech nursing student Naomi Hill.

The local March of Dimes chapter and Louisiana Tech University Athletics have partnered for 10 years to host the annual Diaper Derby at a basketball game.

The event was held at halftime of the Tech men’s game vs. Rice on Jan. 20.

Ten children ranging in age from 9 months to 2 years participated in the event.

Prizes for the child crossing the finish line first in both the crawler and toddler divisions were awarded by the March of Dimes and Tech Athletics.

Grayson Alexander, 9- month-old son of Dustin and Anna Alexander, of Ruston, won the crawler division.

Grayson Alexander, 9- month-old son of Dustin and Anna Alexander, of Ruston, won the crawler division.

